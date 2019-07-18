MS. KAY E. COOPER, age 72 of Willow Street, Summerville, Georgia passed away Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019, in a Rome hospital. She was born in Chattooga County, Georgia to the late Dewey and Martha Manning Brown on August 31, 1946. Ms. Cooper was a member of Horizon Baptist Fellowship and was retired from the assembly department of Roper Corporation. She was preceded in death by a brother, the late Pankney Brown.

Survivors include daughter-Sally and Jason Cash; son-Shawn Broome; grandchildren, Lauren Cash, Brooklyn Cash, Jarrod Broome, and Logan Broome; special friends, Carolyn Ferguson, Betty Johnson, Teresa Brooks, Leila Ward, and Pam Rhinehart.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 20th, at 1:00 P.M. from Greenhills Memory Garden with Pastor Barry Brown officiating. Active Pallbearers Jarrod Broome, Logan Broome, Jason Cash, Gary Brown, Matt Veitch, Dickie Vaughn. The Family will be at the residence of the daughter Sally and Jason Cash #160 Bice Lane, Summerville, Georgia.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Kay E. Cooper.

