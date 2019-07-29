Ms. Judy Paulette Carroll, age 70, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at a local assisted living facility.

Judy was born in Rome, GA on November 22, 1948, daughter of the late Alvin Carroll and the late Barbara Carter Carroll. Judy graduated from West Rome High School.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Lysa Churchfield (Shawn) and Lori Espy; her granddaughter, Michelle Cook (Matthew); her cousins, Janet Mobley (Bruce) and Carol Hall.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.