Ms. Eula Mae Sullivan Bradley, age 81, of Centre passed away Monday July 29th at her residence.

Graveside services will be 4 P.M. Tuesday July 30th at Cherokee Memory Gardens with Rev. Josh Bryant officiating.

Pallbearers include Jeff Bradley, Mike Bradley, John Coley, Dennis Coley,

Honorary Pallbearers include GA McNiece, Tom Stewart, JC Stallings, Lathan Lancaster.

Survivors include daughter Susanna Bradley Jennings of Centre; step daughter Eudoxie (Jerry) Eubanks of Hokes Bluff; grandchildren Alexys Jennings, Letitia (Greg) Watkins, Amy (Billy) Brown, Cory (Connie) Eubanks; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; care givers Casie Ford and Dorothy Jones.

She is preceded in death by her husband Horace R. Bradley and daughter Elizabeth Bramblett.

Ms. Bradley was a native of Itawamba County, M.S.; the daughter of the late Johney and Lota Timmons Sullivan, and was of the Baptist faith.

In Lieu of Flowers memorial may be made to Davis Chapel Cemetery Fund or a Charity of your choice.