Ms. Debbie Aleen Hamilton, 62, of Rome, Georgia, passed away June 27, 2019 at a local hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Bethesda Baptist Church, 440 Plainville Rd SW, Calhoun, Georgia. She will lie in-state from 12:00 noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow int the Bethesda Church Cemetery, Plainville, Georgia.