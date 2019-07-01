Mrs. Sarah Michelle White Baird, age 64, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Assured Hospice in Cartersville.

Mrs. Baird was born in Rome, GA on July 27, 1954, daughter of the late Clarence Emmett White and the late Sarah Grimes White. She was a graduate of Model High School in the class of 1972 and received her Associate Degree in Computer Science at Coosa Valley Tech, now Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Prior to ill health, she was employed as a Human Resources Assistant at Floyd Medical Center. While she was a member of the Richville Baptist Church, she served as a Missionary in upstate New York from 1982 until 1993. Mrs. Baird would later become a member of Floyd Springs Baptist Church and was a member of the church choir. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John White, Harry White, Jeanette Worsham, Opal Benefield, Alma Rice and Kathy Cantrell.

Survivors include a daughter, Alicia Colding (Scott), Ball Ground, GA; a son, Corey Baird (Kassy), Demorest, GA; 2 brothers, James White and Willis White, both of Cedartown; 4 sisters, Letha Oakes, Rome, Ann Goss, Calhoun, Kay McCarley (Gary), Rome and Jackie Horton (Gary), Ringgold; 2 granddaughters, Annalyse Baird and Charlee Michelle Baird-Colding; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. James Baird will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the Rev. Dan Hyde officiating.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 until 7pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday at 10:30am and include: Jeremy Culberson, Johnny White, Daniel Payne, Jordan Baird, Tyler Culberson and Greg Oakes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Cancer Navigators, 255 W. 5thStreet, Rome, GA 30165.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.