Mrs. Sara Louise Johnston Blalock, age 93, of Floyd Springs, passed away Tuesday July 23, at her residence.

Mrs. Blalock was born December 2, 1925 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Andrew Allen Johnston, and Lottie Evelyn Lindsey Johnston. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church since age of 12. Mrs. Blalock had numerous jobs, she enjoyed many hobbies, most of all cooking for family and friends, and working her puzzle books. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James, Buddy, and Dean Johnston, and a sister Mary McCloskey.

Survivors include her faithful, and loving, husband, Lester “Red” Blalock, Jr. daughter, Sharon “TC” Blalock, son, Lester “Richard” Blalock, III, his wife Linda; several grandchildren, greatgrandchildre, nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside and interment services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday July 26, 2019 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jannie Lyn and her staff for their kindness and continued care.

