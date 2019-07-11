Mrs. Sara Ann Howard, age 88, of Rome passed away Monday July 8, 2019.

Mrs. Howard was born May 21, 1931, in Cedartown a daughter of the late James Everett Little, and Elizabeth Ann Smith Little. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lucion Howard, her siblings, Clifford Little, Mary Ferguson, Virginia Little, Hazel Miller, and Charlie Bell Harrison.

Survivors include, nephews, Cliff and Dee Little; Jimmy and Margaret Little; Bobby and Cindy Little; nieces, Amelia Little, Cynthia Little; great niece, Amber Hibberts; great and great great nieces and nephews. Dana, Abby, Jackson, Will, Ellamae, Charleston, Ari, Allison, Savannah, Tracy and Emily.

In accordance with Mrs. Howard wishes she be cremated and there will be no services.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165, has charge of arrangements.