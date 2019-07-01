Mrs. Rhonda Anne Reed Little, age 65 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born on November 7, 1953 in Rome, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Turner Reed and Betty Kelley Reed.

Mrs. Little is survived by her sons, Reed Little (Cassie) and Jeremy Smith (Amy); step-children, Timmy Little (Stacey), Rodney Little (Laura), and Jada Lameka; brother, Bill Reed (Frankie) grandchildren, Dustin (Jeni), Dylan (Jenna), Megan, Gage, Lauren, Logan, Adalynn and Cohen; and great-grandchildren, Joelle and Lynlee.

Mrs. Little is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Lawrence “Larry” Little; and son, Christopher Smith.

The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Rhonda Anne Reed Little will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at two o’clock in the afternoon at Wimberly Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Bud Davis and Rev. Robert Wright officiating. Interment will follow in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The family of Mrs. Little will receive family and friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from twelve o’clock in the afternoon until the funeral hour at Wimberly Hill Baptist Church.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Timmy Little, Rodney Little, Dylan Little, Dustin Little, Luke Price and Alex Dingler. Honorary pallbearers will be Sammy Parnell and Whitey Davis.

The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted and donations can be made to Wimberly Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1346, Cedartown, GA 30125.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Rhonda Anne Reed Little.