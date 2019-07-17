Mrs. Molean Anne Glad, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Glad was born in Calhoun, Georgia on July 23, 1933, daughter of the late Colquitt Scott and the late Gladys Tatum Scott. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Phillip S. Glad. Mrs. Glad was a bookkeeper. She was a faithful Christian and was a member of the Philadelphia Church of God.

Survivors include a daughter, Janet Norton, Rome; a sister, Geraldine Gurley; five brothers, Rayford Scott, Dewayne Scott, Clinton Scott, Kenneth Scott and Waymond Scott; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Mr. Joseph Short, Elder of the Philadelphia Church of God, officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.