Mrs. Martha Ann Duncan, age 88 of the Mountain View Community in Trion, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Duncan was born in Chattooga County, GA on August 9, 1930, daughter of the late Earl Williams and Ruth Mullinax Williams. She was a member of the Trion Presbyterian Church and the Retired Teachers Association. She , was employed with the Chattooga County School System, spending most of her career at the Pennville School. Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Duncan.

Mrs. Duncan is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Jill Duncan; brother, Hoyt Williams; grandson, Jason Duncan and his wife, Tiffany; 4 great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside and Interment services will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Howell Cemetery with Rev. David Autry officiating. Those planning to attend the service are asked to assemble at the cemetery.

There is no formal visitation planned.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Martha Ann Duncan. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.