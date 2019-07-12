Mrs. Margaret Ruth Brewer Gayler, age 91, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at a local senior living facility.

Mrs. Gayler was born in Lyerly, GA on February 16, 1928, daughter of the late Thomas H. “Hamp” Brewer, Sr. and the late Gussie Henderson Brewer. She graduated from Lyerly High School in 1944. She attended Jacksonville State College, now Jacksonville State University. Margaret transferred to Georgia State College (GSCW) in Milledgeville, GA, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in 1947. She taught school at Lyerly and Model High School, Tuscaloosa High in Tuscaloosa, AL, and New Hopewell in Knox County, TN. After teaching for several years, she worked for the University of Georgia Extension Service in Rome and Floyd County, retiring in 1986, after 30 years of service. During her active years, Margaret worked with 4-H’ers and Home Demonstration Clubs, later called Homemakers Clubs. During this time, she shared information on all aspects of home making. She was instrumental in organizing the “Christmas in November” program, now known as the “Margaret Brewer Gayler Christmas Show,” that continues to the present. Mrs. Gayler wrote a weekly column called “Margaret’s Memos” for the Rome News-Tribune. Both WRGA and WLAQ radio stations carried her daily “Food Facts” and weekly “Agent’s Report” for over 20 years. In 1991, she was the recipient of the “Heart of the Community Award.” She served as President of the American Diabetes Association in Rome, was a former member of the Pilot Club, and was a member of the Marvelous Magnolias and National Active and Retired Federal Employees. Margaret was a member of North Rome United Methodist Church for over and a Charter member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Rome. She was a member of CHUMS (Chapel Hill United Methodist Seniors), taught an Adult Sunday School class, served on many committees and was a Stephens Minister. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Virginia Gayler Koonce Colston.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Ray Branson Gayler, Rome; her brother, Thomas H. Brewer, Jr. (Hixey), Lyerly, GA; her sister, Tennie Jo “T.J.” Ferry (Ralph), Hixon, TN; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Two brothers-in-law, Col. (retired) Earl Dale Gayler (Joan), Washington, D.C., and Lt. Col. (retired) James Max Gayler (Pat), Covington; her sister-in-law, Betty Duke (Ramon), Shannon.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 3:00 PM in the chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Tom Bowen, the Rev. Allen Hunt and the Rev. Bryan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to the favorite charity of your choice in honor of Mrs. Gayler.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.