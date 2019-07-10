Mrs. Lois Evelyn McCary, age 90, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. McCary was born in Rome on August 12, 1928, daughter of the late David Norman McKinney and the late Velma Leona Payne McKinney. She graduated from North Charleston High School. She was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She worked for the Floyd County School System as a secretary at Coosa High School for over 17 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James “Jimmy” Darwin McCary, and her brothers, L.A. McKinney and Winston McKinney.

Mrs. McCary is survived by her husband, James Rufus McCary; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Cheryl McCary of Waynesboro; her grandchildren, Ben Ellison (Kristen) and Drew McCary (Kristina) all of Waynesboro; her 4 great grandchildren, West and Brinley Ellison and Hank and Luke McCary; her sister, WyDeene Webb (Roy); her special nieces and caregivers, Linda McKinney and Kimberly Blake; and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church with Dr. Dale Levan officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Fellowship Baptist Church on Friday from 11:00 am until the service time.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 pm on Friday and include: Active: Ben Ellison, Drew McCary, Ken Blake, Dennis McCary, Jimmy Moon and Michael Mansour. Honorary: Austin McKinney, Stan Swinford, Randy McBurnett, Terry McAbee, Roger Duncan and Dennis Johnston.

The family would like to thank Mrs. McCary’s caregivers, Jannie Beard and Annette Johnson, for their continued love and care.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.