Mrs. Joyce Mathis Milstead, age 80, of Rome passed away Thursday July 4, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Milstead was born March 6, 1939, in Kingston, a daughter of the late Bernard Owen Mathis, and Edith Kerce Mathis. She was a member of Armuchee Southern Methodist Church, she was retired from Integrated Products, and World Carpets. Mrs. Mistead was a 1956 graduate of Coosa High School. She was preceded in death by a son, Steve Owen Milstead, sister, Kay Mathis Edgeworth.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, L. J. Milstead, daughter, Sherryl (Randy) Chambers, grandson, Randall Chambers, son, Dallas (Cheyenne) Graham, granddaughter’s, Joy and Ivy Graham, grandson, Casion Graham, sisters, Yvonne (Ronald) Hess, Jan Hale, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday July 7, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Mac McCurry, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.