Mrs. Jenny Marie Harp, 43, of the Dews Pond Community, Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, July 16, 2019 at Advent Health, Gordon, following a brief illness.

Jenny was born on July 28, 1975 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was a daughter of the late Sandy Wright Brown. Along with her mom she was also preceded in death by a son, Christian Wright; and her grandfather, Nelson Wright.

Prior to becoming ill Jenny was employed with Nance Industries in Calhoun, Georgia. She had a huge generous heart. Jenny loved to meet new friends and show them kindness. She loved to share her favorite Bible verse with others, John 15:12, “This is my commandment, that ye love one another as I have loved you”.

Jenny is survived by her loving husband to whom she was married on February 22, 2011, Sammy Harp of the residence; her daughters, Deanna Hernandez and Shelby Hernandez both of Calhoun, Georgia; her sons, Anthony Morgan of Dalton, Georgia, Austin Roe of California; grandmother, Janie Wright of Calhoun; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Donald Hancock of Cleveland, Tennessee; brothers and sister-in-law, David Wilcox of Dalton, Georgia, Scott and Kimberly Wilcox of Kentucky; a very special friend and her husband, Gracie Russell and Thomas Pigman of Calhoun; several nieces, nephews, other family members, and special friends also survive.

Services to celebrate the life of Jenny Harp will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM from Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Reverend Tim Reid and Reverend Bobby Thomas will officiate.

Jenny’s family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel.

Arrangements are by Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory, Hwy. 41 North, Calhoun, GA, 30701. 706-625-7577