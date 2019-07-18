Mrs. Helen Christine Mathis Carroll, age 95, of Rome, passed away Thursday morning, July 18, 2019, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Carroll was born in Spring Garden, AL on February 15, 1924, daughter of the late Jesse Joseph Mathis and the late Lassie Lucille Brookshire Mathis. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John Henry Carroll, by 3 sisters, Era Langston, Ruth Preston, and Jesse McGhee, and by a brother, Wilmer Mathis. She graduated from Cave Spring High School and attended Carroll Lynn Business School. Mrs. Carroll was a dedicated homemaker, wife, and mother. She was a member of The Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville after having served as pianist at Desoto Park Baptist Church for over 20 years.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Shelbia Roberts, Rome, Sherry Williams (Alvin), Rome, and Karen Morgan (James), Waleska, GA; 8 grandchildren, Shay Mitton, Sean Towns (Samantha), Blake McDougal (Christie), Shantel Towns, Talia McDougal, Darla Morgan, Jimmy Morgan (Janet), and Alyssa Coggins (Casey); 14 great grandchildren, Kyra McDougal, Trent McDougal, Zachary Towns, Ethan Mitton, Annalayne Towns, Justice Hulsey, Ruth Dodd, Bella Smith, Erica Koon, Noelle Garn, Trevor Coggins, Morgan Coggins, Michelle Alferd, and Kayla Morgan; numerous great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Nellie Weyerman, Michigan, and Dot Mathis, Sandy Springs; a brother, Rev. Winfred Mathis, Hoover, AL; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. George Nix and her brother, the Rev. Winfred Mathis, officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until the service hour.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: James Morgan, Alvin Williams, Shay Mitton, Sean Towns, Blake McDougal, Zachary Towns, and Trent McDougal.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.