Mrs. Hazel Bennett Davis Mull, affectionately known as “Bettie”, age 87, of Rome, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Mull was born in Floyd County, GA on January 21, 1932, daughter of the late Milo and Dural Grogan Bennett. She was also preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Wayne B. Davis, Sr., by her late husband, Gilbert Mull, by 2 sisters, Doris Scoggins and Edna Carver Stewart, and by her brother, James William “J. W.” Bennett. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Mull was office manager at Auto Parts Co. here in Rome for many years. Mrs. Mull was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Lindale where she was active in many ministries. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choirs, led the W. M. U. for many years and served in various other leadership positions. Her passion was for mission work because she wanted the world to know about Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Davis Allen (David), North Augusta, SC; her son, Wayne B. Davis, Jr., Hampton, GA; 3 grandchildren, Michael Allen (Christine), Aiken, SC, Katherine Allen Dangerfield (Will), Augusta, GA, and Amanda Allen, Nashville, TN; 3 great grandchildren, Abigail, Emily, and Jonathan Dangerfield, all of Augusta, GA; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11am at First Baptist Church of Lindale with her Pastor, the Rev. Eric Whelchel, officiating. Private interment will follow later in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at First Baptist Church of Lindale on Tuesday at 10:30am and include: John Bennett, Brad Bennett, Byron Green, Michael Allen, Phil Langston, Ken Cox, James Cox, Charles Scoggins, and Larry Carver.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the missions’ program at First Baptist Church of Lindale, P. O. Box 26, Lindale, GA 30147.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.