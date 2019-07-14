Mrs. Geneva Baker Dempsey, age 88, died on July 13, 2019. Geneva lived in Rome, GA, for 84 years prior to moving to North Carolina to be near her children.

Mrs. Dempsey was born in Cave Springs, Ga on March 3, 1931, daughter of the late John Daniel Baker and Eve Ashmore Baker.

Married in 1949, Geneva was a homemaker who excelled in sewing and cooking. She also volunteered for 20 plus years with the Red Cross at Floyd Medical Center and was long active in her church, West Rome United Methodist. Geneva learned to swim at the age of 48.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bert J Dempsey Jr., and two sisters, Mrs. Jackie McCoy, of Rome and Ms. Faye Baker of Dallas, Texas.

Geneva provided loving care at home for her husband during his long illness with Alzheimer’s.

Survivors include two children: her daughter, Cathy D. Liang, husband Mark, Charlotte, NC and her son Dr. Bert J Dempsey III and wife Molly, Chapel Hill, NC. Geneva was blessed with five granddaughters: Erin Liang Dunn, Boston MA, Katy Liang, Chicago, IL, Mary Liang, Raleigh NC, Lucy Geneva Dempsey, Lexington, VA, and Alice Dempsey, Boston, MA. She is also survived by her brother Charles Allen Baker of Rome, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home, 2516 New Calhoun Hwy, on Friday, July 19, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Graveside and interment services will be held Saturday morning, July 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/georgia.

