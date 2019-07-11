Mrs. Eva Mae Weaver age 91 of Centre passed away Wednesday July 10th at Cherokee Health and Rehab.

Funeral services will be 2PM Friday July 12th at Perry Funeral Chapel with Rev. Melvyn Salter, Chris Hearne, and Tracy Hutcheson officiating. Burial will follow at Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 5:-8: PM Thursday July 11th at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Brad Weaver, Donnie Weaver, Adam Weaver, Eddy Garrison, Teddy Garrison, and Nathan Weaver. Honorary Pallbearers are the staff of Cherokee Health and Rehab.

Eva Is survived by her sons; Jimbo (Lisa) Weaver, Forrest (Peggy) Weaver, Mannie Weaver all of Centre, daughters; Margie (Fred) Hutcheson of Piedmont, Jean (R.P) Garrison of Sand Rock, Pat (Wayne) Lindsey, Sherry( Don) Stinson both of Centre, brothers; Ronnie (Wanda) Traffanstedt, Tommy ( Sandra) Traffanstedt both of Piedmont, sisters; Willene Steele of Gadsden, Barbara Jean Wallace of Glencoe, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 2 great- great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Weaver was preceded in death by her husband Roy Weaver, son; Gary Don Weaver, great- granddaughter; Kayla Garrison, brothers; A.V. Traffanstedt, U.B. Traffanstedt, L.D. Traffanstedt, sister; Ilafaye Kirby.

Eva was a native of DeKalb County the daughter of the late Dewy and Lena Mae Long Traffanstedt and was of the Baptist Faith.