Mrs. Elaine Blankenship Smith, age 59 of Cedartown passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born on September 13, 1959 in Cedartown, GA. She was the daughter of the late William Hoyt Blankenship, Sr. and Mary Kate Cole Blankenship.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband Albert Smith; brother William Blankenship; sisters Faye Britt and Teresa Morgan and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary Blankenship.

The funeral arrangements for Mrs. Elaine Blankenship Smith will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at ten o’clock in the morning in the Chapel of the Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home with Mr. Jody Guice and Mr. Bill Lundy officiating.