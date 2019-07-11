Mrs. Delia Mae Smith Holcomb, age 88, of Silver Creek, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Holcomb was born in Polk County, GA on December 14, 1930, daughter of the late Clarence Smith, Sr. and the late Mamie Clonts Smith. She was a member of Wax Baptist Church and prior to her retirement, she was an employee of Celanese Fibers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George Alexander Holcomb, Jr., and by four brothers, Hugh, Merida, Paul, and Clarence Smith, Jr.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda Hensley (Trammell), of Adairsville; a son, Robert Holcomb, of Rome; three grandchildren, Shea Byers (Todd), of Jasper, Leslie Hunt (Floyd), of Shannon, and Nathan Holcomb, of Rome; three great grandchildren, Ashley, Kaylea, and Jaclyn Henson; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11am at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Alton Stamey will officiate.

The family may be contacted at each of their residences.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Brookdale of Rome, Pruitt Health and Rehab, and Pruitt Hospice for the care given to Mrs. Holcomb.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Georgia Chapter Alzheimers

Association, 922 E. Morris Street, Dalton, GA 30721

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.