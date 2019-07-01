Mrs. Debra Campbell Seifert, age 65, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Seifert was born in Washington D. C. on December 1, 1953, the daughter of the late George Campbell and Suzanne Zook. She worked as a department manager and retired after 30 years of service from Kroger. She will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Debra is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bill Seifert; her sons, Jesse Seifert and Will Seifert (J. J.); her grandchildren, Cooper Seifert, Cole Walker and Carson Walker; her mother, Suzanne Zook; her brothers, Bucky Campbell (Tina) and Bruce Campbell; her sister, Kim Harrison (Ray); several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dogs, Moo Moo and Pee Wee.

In accordance with Debra’s wishes, she will be cremated and interred at a later date in Washington D. C.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.READ LESS

