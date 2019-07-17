Mrs. Deborah Elaine “Debbie” Gambrell, age 63, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Gambrell was born in Rome, GA on October 13, 1955, daughter of the late Lewis “Bud” Dorsett and the late Sara Elizabeth Fountain Dorsett. She was a graduate of Model High School in the class of 1973. For many years, Mrs. Gambrell was the Human Resources Director for the Rome Belk’s store. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with the Rome-Floyd Recreation Department. She was a member of West Rome Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Larry Wayne Gambrell; two sons, Harley Gambrell (Nikki), Silver Creek, and Tim Gambrell, CA; three grandchildren, Hayden, Rachel, and Reece Gambrell; a sister, Sue White, Rome; a brother, Rodney Dorsett, Rome; 6 nieces and 3 nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 11am at the graveside in Rome Memorial Park. The Rev. Eric Hall will officiate.

The family may be contacted at the residence.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.