Mrs. Carolyn “Joan” Camarata Carter, age 86 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born on June11, 1933 in Anniston, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Liddell and Bessie Walls Camarata.

Mrs. Carter is survived by her daughter, Chris Coile; sons, Dan Carter (Beth) and Ray “Slugger” Carter (Nina); grandchildren, Joseph and Christy Carter, Betsy Carter, Lorri and Courtney Burdette, Meagan Carter, Nicholas Carter, and Becky and JD Brewer; four great-grandchildren, Kailie Burdette, Caiden Brewer, Jaylin Brewer and Major Brewer.

Mrs. Carter is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Ray Jerome Carter.

A graveside service for Mrs. Carolyn “Joan” Camarata Carter will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at three o’clock in the afternoon in Northview Cemetery with Dr. Phil Bray officiating.

The family of Mrs. Carter will receive family and friends on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from one o’clock in afternoon until the graveside hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Nicholas Carter, Courtney Burdette, Mason Brumby, and Gary Martin.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Carolyn “Joan” Camarata Carter.