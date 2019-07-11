Mrs. Betty Jo Coker Battles, age 85 of Rome passed away July 9, 2019 in a local hospital following injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Mrs. Battles was born June 27, 1934, in Dalton, Ga. a daughter of the late, Morgan Coker and Bonnie Cowart Coker. She was member of West Rome Church of God of the Union Assembly. Mrs. Battles was employed for several years at Celanese Fibers, and later retiring from Hostess Bakery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Battles, brothers, Warren Coker, Bruce Coker, and a sister, Doris Lovain.

Survivors include her son, Mike Battles, Rome; grandchildren, Andrea (Charles) Battles de Young, Rome; Jeff (Kathryn) Battles, Falkville, Al; great granddaughters, Kirsten de Young & Nora Kate Battles, a niece, Carla Adams, several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday July 12, 2019 at West Rome Church of God of the Union Assembly, 2827 Alabama Hwy, Rome, Ga. 30165, with Rev. Lamont Kiser, Rev. Gene Marie, and Rev. James Adams, officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 P.M. Thursday (today) at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165.

Mrs. Battles will lie in state at the church one hour prior in service, on Friday.

Pallbearers include, Donald Tanner, Sr. Donald Tanner, Jr., Charles Tanner, Joe Adams, Morgan Adams, David Lovain, David Ledbetter, Connor Kiser

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.