Mrs. Betty Jean Griffin Wilson, age 84, of Rome, GA passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Wilson was born in White County, Tennessee on January 27, 1935, daughter of the late Norman Dennis Griffin and the late Alma Lee Griffin. She was also preceded in death by 7 siblings, Bernice Slagle, Geneva Griffin, Howard Griffin, Margaret Hickey, Billie Leiby, Austin Hudson and Lloyd Hudson. Mrs. Wilson was a homemaker and a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved playing tennis, cooking, and sewing.

Survivors include her husband, Edwin Lee Wilson, Sr., to whom she was married on August 29, 1958; four children, Sharan Kubichek, Laramie, WY, Susan Beth Wilson, Athens, GA, Sandra Kaye Hutto, Peachtree Corners, GA, and Edwin L. Wilson, Jr., Athens, GA; two grandchildren, Shawn T. Kubichek and David E. Kubichek; two sisters, Merle Catron, Nashville, TN, and Janice Smith, Nashville, TN; a brother, Dennis Griffin, Sparta, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 2 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Nanci Hicks officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until 1:45pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, 3002 Maple Road, Rome, GA, has charge of the funeral arrangements.