Mrs. Barbara Ann Owen, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Barbara was born in Chattooga, County, GA, on April 4, 1933, daughter of the late Ben Turner Strawn and Amy Lavada Cummings Strawn. She had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County most of her life and was of the Baptist faith. Barbara was a housewife and homemaker who loved traveling and playing all kinds of games including poker. She was an avid pool player and could bowl with the best. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Chad Owen, brother, Sammy Holsomback, sister, Florence Strawn Craven, and brother-in-law, Gary Egglestone.

Barbara is survived by her husband of almost 69 years, Melvin Kenneth Owen, who she married July 16, 1950; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Bob Hoyt of Memphis, TN, and Christi and Brian Cates of Rome; one son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Mary Beth Owen of Cave Spring, GA; six grandchildren, Amy Hoyt Robertson, Lauren Hoyt Cline, Robert Hoyt, Jr., Ryan Cates, Colin Cates and Sarah Beth Cates; three great-grandchildren, Aidan Robertson, Armani Hoyt and River Grace Cates; sister, Phyllis Egglestone of Australia; sister-in-law, Lynn Holsomback of Douglasville, GA.

Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Ann Owen will be Monday, July 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Bob Hoyt officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. Monday and include Colin Cates, Mike Owens, Jim Owen, Jr. and Troy Brock.

