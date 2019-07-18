Mrs. Ann Elizabeth McDaniel Burkhalter, age 86, of Cedartown, Georgia went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday morning, July 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends, following a long but courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on July 26, 1932 in Trenton, South Carolina a daughter of Charles F. McDaniel and Nellie Holmes McDaniel. She had worked for Belk Rhodes for a number of years. With her love for babies and children “Miss Ann” later worked for many years in childcare. She had worked at First United Methodist Church daycare and most recent she worked at Worldview Baptist Church daycare for several years until her retirement a few years ago. Many parents and children will remember her for the love she showed all the children and the countless hours she rocked the babies. She was also a member of the Worldview Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Burkhalter; a daughter, Christy Burkhalter Shelley; her siblings, Azelle Mundy, Mary Sizemore, Ellis W. McDaniel, Luther McDaniel, Charles W. McDaniel, Jack McDaniel, Aleen McDaniel Holmes, Rudolph McDaniel, Coy McDaniel and a infant at birth.

Ann Burkhalter is survived by her loving family, whom she adored, her daughter, Beth Burkhalter Puckett and Darrell; sons, Dan And Betty Burkhalter and Steve Burkhalter; eleven grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; her sisters in law, Shirley Bussey, Martha Jo brock, Barbara McDaniel and Ruby McDaniel. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

The Homegoing service for Ann McDaniel Burkhalter will be conducted on Friday morning, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Worldview Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Blair and Rev. Doyle Kelley officiating. Mrs. Burkhalter will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Chris Hearne officating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

The following Gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Jody Guice, Kelly Guice, Jake Dooley, Jo Jo Dooley, Craig Burkhalter, Wayne Fortune, Bradley Odom, Sam Shelley and John Zuker. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Stephen Armitage, Bowen Guice, Grant Guice, Gage Guice, Payne Guice, Dylan Guice, Carter Guice, Logan Burkhalter, Denver Burkhalter, Bryson Dooley, Parker Zuker, Grant Odom and Braedon Roberson.

The family respectfully ask that flowers be omitted and memorial donations be made in memory of Ann Burkhalter to the Worldview Baptist Church, Building fund, 500 N. College Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125