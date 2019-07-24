Mr. William Logie Cawood, age 76, of Rome, passed away on, Saturday, July 20, 2019 in a local hospital. In keeping with Mr. Cawood’s wishes, he will be cremated and no formal services will be held. Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. William Logie Cawood.
