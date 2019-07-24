Mr. William Lewis DeLeeuw, Jr., age 73, of Jacksonville, Florida and formerly of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, July 20, 2019.

He was born on October 19, 1945 in Rome, Georgia the son of the late William Lewis DeLeeuw, Sr., and the late Laura Moncrief DeLeeuw. He was a graduate of Cedartown High School and he also graduated from Berry College with his teaching degree. He later graduated from Auburn University with his PhD. He taught English and Medieval History for many years until his retirement.

Lewis DeLeeuw is survived by his sister, Evelyn D. West, two nieces, Robin West Heinen and Kay West Pede; great nephew and great nieces, Christopher Pede, Kathryn Pede and Nicole Heine. A number of cousins also survive.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal visitation or services. He will be buried in the family lot of the Polk Memory Gardens.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. William Lewis DeLeeuw, Jr.