Mr. Wilbert Holcomb Hampton, age 81 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born June 30, 1938 in Cedartown, Georgia. He was the son of the late Gorden Patrick Hampton, Sr. and Effie Lee Hampton.

Mr. Hampton is survived by several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Mr. Hampton is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Emma Jean Hampton Presley; brothers, Benjamin Hampton, Norman Hampton, Paul Hampton and Gordan Hampton.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

