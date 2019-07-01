Mr. Ray Fraser Ellis Sr., age 88, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the residence.

He was born in Springfield, Canada, May 16, 1931, son of the late George Henry Ellis and Miriam Caroline Dickie Ellis. Mr. Ellis was a faithful member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. He was a retired Technical Sergeant of the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. After retiring from the military he worked for the United States Postal Service in Rome for 35 years. One of his proudest accomplishment was being Scout Master for Troop 12 and serving with the Boy Scouts for over 43 years. Mr. Ellis along with his wife, Lynelle enjoyed volunteering for multiple nonprofits and for 43 years hosting the residences of Cartersville Heights monthly birthday parties. He liked woodworking, gardening, and going fishing. He was an amazing husband, father, grandpa, and friend who will be dearly missed He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roy George Ellis and his wife Jean.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Lynelle Lockridge Ellis; children, Mary Ellis, Ray Ellis Jr. and his wife Lydia, and Brian Ellis and his wife Marie; grandchildren, Jessica (Nixon) Sellers, Ray(Catrelle) Ellis III, Luke Ellis, Brittany Ellis, Kevin (Alayna) Ellis, Kristopher (Dana) Ellis, and Stephanie Ellis; great-grandchildren, Jason, MaKayla W., Makayla E., Brooklynn, Zoey, Ian, Blaytin, Wyatt, and Hadassah; niece Pamela (Doug) Finch; great-nephew, James (Eliza) Finch; and special friend, Rex (Rose) Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 3:00 PM from Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, Adairsville, with Min. Jack Gillespie, Min. Leon Smith, and Mr. Nixon Sellers Jr. officiating. The body will lie in state at the church Sunday from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.

Pallbearers include Ray Ellis, III, Kevin Ellis, Luke Ellis, Kristopher Ellis, Jason Wade, and Nixon Sellers Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris McConnel, Anthony McConnel, Corey Evan, Al Willis, Rodney Curtis, Hoodie Farr, Will Smith, Kenneth King, and past and present members of Boy Scouts Troop12.

The family will receive friends at Barton Funeral Home, Saturday from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

R. Dudley Barton and Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Ray Fraser Ellis, Sr.