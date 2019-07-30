Mr. Randall Rena Womack, age 49, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Womack was born in Floyd County, GA on December 8, 1969, son of the late Scott Wilburn Womack and the late Betty Jo Redden Womack. At the time of his death, he was an employee of Bert Brooks Tire Company.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Jane Sisson Womack; 3 daughters, Christina Johnson (Henry), Aragon, Hailey Barger and Holly Barger, both of Lindale; 2 sons, Clay Barger and Camryn Womack, both of Lindale; a sister, Dawn Michelle Barnes (Jeff), Silver Creek; a brother, Michael Scott Womack, Silver Creek; 4 grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Bert Brooks will officiate with Mr. Womack’s daughter, Holly, giving the eulogy. Following the service, he will be cremated in accordance with his wishes.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 2pm until time for the service.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.