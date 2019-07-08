Mr. Ralph Eugene Benefield, age 84, of Adairsville passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at the residence.

He was born in Cedartown, Georgia, November 7, 1934, son of the late James Benefield and Bessie Jacobs Benefield. Mr. Benefield was of the Holiness faith and member of the Plainville Masonic Lodge #364 and the Echota Vann Shrine Club. He was a machine mechanic, enjoyed gardening, and spending time with his family. He was a generous, loving, selfless individual who always put others needs before his own. Mr. Benefield was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Kenneth Baldwin.

Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Alene Garland Benefield; son, Bryon Benefield; grandsons, Cole Benefield and Matthew Benefield; great-grandson, Weston Cole Benefield; sister, Evialou and Edward Baldwin; nephews, Eddie Baldwin and Jimmy Baldwin; and several dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11:00 AM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville, with Rev. Ray Montgomery and Rev. Lee Garland officiating. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery, Plainville.

The family will receive friends at Barton Funeral Home, Sunday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

R. Dudley Barton and Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Ralph Eugene Benefield.