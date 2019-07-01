Mr. Otis Daniel Jr. 70, of Rome, Georgia, passed away June 27, 2019, in Metter, Georgia surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be Friday, July 5, 2019, 1:00 p.m. Wright Memorial Chapel, 814 South Broad Street Rome, Georgia. He will lie in-state from 12:00 noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow in the Historic Old EastView Cemetery, Callier Springs Road Rome, Georgia.

There will be a wake Thursday, July 4, 2019, Wright Memorial Mortuary from 6-7 p.m.

Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.