Mr. Louis Gerald “Jerry” Cole, age 78, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Cole was born in Rome, GA on June 20, 1941, the son of the late Lawrence Louis Cole and the late Venedith “Nita” Dillingham Cole. Jerry loved hiking, reading, tending his garden and woodworking. He graduated from West Rome High School in ’59 and then went on to earn a Bachelor Degree in Journalism from the University of Georgia. He also served in the United States Army for 6 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Cole.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Charlene Carnes Cole; his daughter and her husband, Cristal and Rick Singleton; his son, Matthew Cole; his grandchildren, Haylee Singleton and Jordan Singleton.

A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Rev. Ken Oates officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 1:00pm until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.