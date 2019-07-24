Mr. Joshua Adam Mouseau, age 29 of Trion, Georgia passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga following an extended illness.

Josh was born in Rock Hill, SC on September 2, 1989, son of Sandra Annette Bowling Mousseau Bailey and the late Jeffrey Todd Mousseau. He was a member of the Trion United Methodist Church. He was employed as a Probation and Parole officer in the Cobb County office of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and was a member of the Wolf Pack Tactical Squad and had worked in the Floyd County office as well. Josh was a graduate of Jacksonville State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition, Fitness and Wellness and also his Master’s Degree in Emergency Management. While attending Jax State, he was a member of the Delta Epsilon Chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. Josh was always on the go. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time hiking, kayaking, cycling, playing golf and enjoyed going to the beach and being in the mountains. Josh also loved gaming and was always being asked to help someone else level up their gaming. In addition to his father, Josh was preceded in death by a sister, Nicole Alexandria “Big Al” Mousseau; grandfather, Tom “Opa” Faulkner; great grandparents, Bill and Juanita Tate, and Ola Bowling; and a great uncle, Buster Tate.

Josh is survived by his parents, Sandra Mousseau Bailey and Steward Bailey; siblings, Kirsten “Kiri” Mousseau, Buffy Bailey, and Cole Bailey; grandmothers, Patricia “Oma” Faulkner, Linda Shirley and Lois Mousseau; grandparents, Marlon and Mary Bowling and Jim and Gayle Mousseau; Aunts and Uncles, LaWayne and Jennifer Bowling and Wally and Maggie Brown; and Uncles, Michael Mousseau, Steve Mousseau and Mark Mousseau; close friend, Hannah Moorman; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews and other extended family.

Memorial Services for Josh will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:30 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Hutchins officiating. The family will have a private interment service at West Hill Cemetery at a later date.

There will be a gathering of family and friends Sunday afternoon in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family Joshua Adam Mousseau. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.