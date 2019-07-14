Mr. Josh Wayne Fincher, Jr., age 56 of Rockmart passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1962 in Rockmart, Georgia. He was the son of the late Josh Wayne Fincher, Sr. and Mary Ann Cochran Arnold.

Mr. Fincher is survived by his mother; sons Casey Fincher, Caleb Fincher, Isaiah Fincher and Jared Fincher; daughter Brandy Short; sisters Tammie Colston, Denise Powell, Melissa Couch, Christy Sanders, Lesa Jackson and Tabitha Fincher; brothers Scottie Fincher, Toby Fincher, Burlan Arnold, Joey Arnold and Crick Fincher; and stepmother Gail Fincher.

Mr. Fincher is preceded in death by his father; brother Chad Fincher; nephew Jeremy Fincher; grandparents Joshua and Eloise Fincher and Charles and Della Mae Cochran.

A memorial service for Mr. Josh Wayne Fincher, Jr. will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at six o’clock in the evening in the chapel of the Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home.

The family of Mr. Fincher will receive family and friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from five o’clock in the afternoon until six o’clock in the evening at the Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home.

The family respectfully request that flowers be omitted.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Josh Wayne Fincher, Jr.