Mr. John Geran Forrister, age 61, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 19, 2019.

John was born on June 22, 1958 in Cedartown the son of the late Rev. John Murrol Forrister and the late Betty Jean Singleton Forrister. He was a graduate of Cedartwon High School. John attended and graduated from the police academy and had served in several cities. Prior to his retirement he had achieved the rank of Lieutenant where he had served the City of Austell for fifteen plus years. He was a long time member of the Friendly Baptist Church.

John Forrister is survived by his children, Matthew, Brittany, Derek, Lasaunda and LeAnn; his sisters and brothers in law, Brenda and David Forrister & Pam and Gary Pace; three grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services for John Geran Forrister will be conducted on Monday afternoon, July 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Jerome Smith and Rev. Chris Pruitt officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, July 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Litesey Funeral Home.

The following Gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers and are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon: Matthew Forrister, Greg Byrom, Glen Byrom, Damon Ferguson, Andy Heath and Trey Forrister.

