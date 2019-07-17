Mr. Jeffrey Brian “Jeff” Sanders, age 53, of Adairsville, GA, passed away Sunday evening, July 14, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. Sanders was born in Atlanta, GA on December 3, 1965, son of the late Thelma Gibbs and the late Don Sanders. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kim Sanders. Mr. Sanders was a 1983 graduate of Stockbridge High School in Stockbridge, GA. He served honorably in the United States Navy from 1983 until 1987. Mr. Sanders was employed in the construction field most of his life. He was currently employed with Samuel Strapping in Cartersville, GA. He attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Plainville, GA. Jeff was an avid golfer and fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. He loved deep-sea fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Lori Sanders, Adairsville; 3 daughters, Kylie Sanders, Florence, SC, Stephanie Hammonds (Matt), Rome, GA, and Des Lovette (Colt), Grand Junction, CO; a son, Benji Brewster (Ashton), Ft. Mitchell, AL; 3 sisters, Tammi Lamb (James), McDonough, GA, Amanda Saunders (Gary), Tifton, GA, and Melissa Parker, Gray, GA; a brother, Jason Sanders (Stacy), Stockbridge, GA; 9 grandchildren, Michaela Shuler, Addy Shuler, Ali Hammonds, Paislee Hammonds, Skylar Hammonds, Jaxon Nielsen, Greyson Lovette, Brooks Lovette, and Oliver Lovette; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 3pm at The Church at Northside. His brother-in-law, James Lamb, will deliver the eulogy with other friends sharing. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors.

The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1pm until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Jacque Dillard and Jeff Sanders Memorial Golf Tournament at paypal.me/JimmyW865.