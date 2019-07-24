Mr. James Leldon Umphrey, Sr., age 75, of Rome, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Umphrey was born in Rome, GA on February 11, 1944, son of the late William Lee Leldon Umphrey and the late Flora Mae Shelton Umphrey. He was of Baptist faith. He served his country in the United States Navy, serving two tours on the USS Oriskany and the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War. He worked for 30 years at Rome Diecast prior to retirement. He was a member of the American Legion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Clements, and by his sister, Edna Talley.

James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarah Edna Battles Umphrey; his children, James L. Umphrey, Jr. (Tonya,) and Kim Clements (Shane); his grandchildren, Ryan Umphrey, Hunter Umphrey, Juli Pollard (Adam), Matthew Clements, Ruth Helbing (John), Sarah Beth Clements and Rachel Clements; his great grandchildren, Reagan Pollard, Harper Pollard and Jackie Helbing; his brother, Vernon Gordon (Lillian); and his sister, Joann Crow (Larry).

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or www.lbda.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements