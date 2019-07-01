Mr. James Harold Hillis, Jr., age 61, of Silver Creek, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Dekalb County, AL.

Mr. Hillis was born in Ft. Benning, GA on September 12, 1957, son of the former Elsie M. Pledger and the late James Harold Hillis, Sr. He was a 1975 graduate of Pepperell High School and attended the University of Arkansas. Mr. Hillis owned and operated Hillis Outdoor Specialist, Inc. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, the former Christine McBurnett, to whom he was married on May 28, 1981; a daughter, Jenna Ann Hillis, Silver Creek; twin sons, James Michael “Jimmy” Hillis (Stacey), Cedartown, and Jeffrey Dale Hillis (Meghan), Silver Creek; his mother, Elsie Hillis, Adairsville; 5 grandchildren, Reagan Peek, Cedartown, Piper Anne Hillis, Silver Creek, Loxley James Hillis, Silver Creek, Wheeler Alexander Hillis, Cedartown, and Milla Lou Hillis, Silver Creek; a sister, Druann Hillis Marxen, San Diego, CA; a brother, Roy Dale Hillis (Lisa), Seattle, WA; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 2:30pm at the graveside in Rome Memorial Park. Brother Shane Morgan will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 12 until 2pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.