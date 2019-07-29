Mr. James Daniel “Danny” Shores, age 53, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Shores was born in Floyd County, GA on January 4, 1966, son of Sue McCollum Shores and the late Jacky Paul Shores, Sr. He was a graduate of Pepperell High School and a graduate of the Floyd College Police Academy. He later attended Georgia Tech and Memphis State University, majoring in Physics. During his law enforcement career, he had been associated with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Gordon County Sheriff’s Department, was a Detective with the Villa Rica Police Department, and was an undercover narcotics agent in Heard, Carroll and Meriweather counties. He was a member of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church.

Survivors include his mother, Sue Shores, Silver Creek; a brother, Scott Shores (Cara), Rome; a sister, Heather Shores, Rome; a nephew, Wesley Shores, Columbus; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Fr. Austin Goggans will officiate with his brother, Scott Shores, delivering the eulogy and Mr. Undra Findley, providing a prayer. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 12noon until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of the brother.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Jamie Pilgrim, Joey Nash, Mike Fritz, Wayne Dugger, Patrick McCollum, and Steve Johnson. An Honorary Escort will include members of the law enforcement community.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Tapestry Hospice, 1091 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, GA 30701 or to St. Andrews Anglican Church, 45 Ash Street, Rome, GA 30161

