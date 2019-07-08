Mr. Glenn G. Bowman, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Bowman was born in Cherokee County, Alabama, on May 8, 1939, son of the late Melvin Cleo Bowman and the late Flonnie Mae Gunn Bowman. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Sue Fowler Bowman, and by three siblings, Melvin Cleo Bowman, Jr., Ruby McCord and Dot Barnes. Mr. Bowman was of the Baptist faith and worked for most of his life as a logger. His last job was a truck driver for Daniel Dunagan Logging. Mr. Bowman owned several dirt track racing cars and was an avid NASCAR and Atlanta Braves fan.

Survivors include three sons, Glenn Gene Bowman, Jr. (Melissa), Rome, Jerry Michael Bowman (LeAnne), Rome, and Charles Richard Bowman, Leesburg, AL; 4 grandchildren, Glenn Gene Bowman, III, Taylor Lindsey Bowman Scoggins, Charles Richard Bowman, Jr., and Keri Bowman Taylor; 4 great grandchildren, Case Scoggins, Berklee Scoggins, Braydyn Helms and Brynlei Helms; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Bro. Wayne Dotson and the Rev. Greg Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 10 until 11am.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.