Mr. Eric Scott Crider, 58, of Ranger, Georgia, departed this life Monday morning, July 1, 2019 at Cartersville Medical Center.

Scott was born in Cartersville, Georgia on July 14, 1960. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harley and Elmira Crider, and Velma Blanton; mother-in-law, Shirley Robinson; brothers-in-law, Terry Waits, Scott Waits, and Richard Waits; aunt, Helen Defoor; uncles, Jerry Crider and Doyle Crider.

Scott is survived by his loving wife of thirty-two years to whom he was married April 18, 1987, Mary Anne Waits Crider of Ranger; parents, Grady and Sue Scott Crider of Fairmount, Georgia son and daughter-in-law, Cord and Abby Crider of Brundidge, Alabama; daughter, Haley Nicole Crider of Ranger; sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Ronnie Maddox of Fairmount; aunts and uncles, David and Brigitta Crider of New Braunfels, Texas, W.C. Crider of Rydal, Sara Johnson of Chatsworth, Shirley and Harvey Cash of Acworth, and Judy Nicholson of Lavonia, Georgia; niece, Melissa Maddox of Fairmount; nephews, Jacob Waits and Zach Waits; many more extended family members, cousins, and friends also survive Scott.

Services to celebrate Scott’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM from Ponders Fairmount Chapel with Reverend James Surratt officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Rydal, Georgia with Reverend Reggie Temples officiating. Steve Black, Randy Cox, David Hensley, B.H. Tate, Jerry Cagle, and Robert Taylor will all be honored to serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Ponders Fairmount Chapel between the hours of 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

