r. Edward Lynn Toles, age 79, of Armuchee, GA, passed away Friday evening, July 12, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Toles was born in Floyd County, GA on September 9, 1939, son of the late Charles Ralph Toles and the late Inez McElroy Toles. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice Williams, and by 2 nephews, Phillip and Steve Williams. Mr. Toles was a member of the first graduating class in 1959 from West Rome High School. He was employed for 9 years with Esserman’s here in Rome and for over 13 years with Super D. in Central Plaza Shopping Center. Prior to his retirement, he was a Manager for Arby’s at the Rome, Calhoun, and Dalton restaurants. He was a member of Floyd Springs Baptist Church but was attending North Rome Church of God. He was a member of the Cherokee Lodge #66 F. A. M. for over 50 years. Mr. Toles was an avid Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons, and Atlanta Braves fan.

Survivors include his wife, the former Patricia Jackson, to whom he was married on October 24, 1959; twin sons, Mark Toles (Karen), Armuchee, and Clark Toles (Ann), Lindale; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, J. Hugh Williams, Rome; a nephew, David Williams, Rome.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Dwaine Shadix and the Rev. Bert Brooks will officiate. Private interment will follow later in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.