Mr. Dewey E. Smith, age 74, of Rockmart, Georgia passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 following an extended illness.

Mr. Smith was born on December 22, 1944 in Luttrell, Tennessee, the son of the late Arthur Smith and the late Ivy Railey Smith. He was a member of The Church of God Union Assembly-Rockmart and served as a deacon for many years. He was a talented musician and often played and sang in church.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his step mother, Ann Smith; siblings, Joyce Gliechman (Albert) and Ray Smith.

Dewey Smith is survived by his loving wife of forty four years, Linda Sue Howard Smith; his children, Jimmy Williams & Nina, Polly Spires & Terry and Pamela Moore; three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren; siblings, David & Virginia Smith, Kenneth Smith & Shirley, Molly Reed & Bob, Loretta Reed & Denny, Fred Smith & Margaret, Drama Sopher & Gary, Lecreta Lawson & Jim; brother in law, Billy Howard & Rachel; sisters in law, Joyce Crawford, Shirley Horne & Jerry and Charlene Howard. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

The funeral service for Mr. Dewey E. Smith will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C.Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Starnes officiating. Interment will follow in the North View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, July 2, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

The following Gentleman will sere as Pallbearers: Jay Smith, Brandon Smith, Brain Haney, Jimmy Turner, Josh Turner and Patrick Haney.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Dewey E. Smith.