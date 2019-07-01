Mr. Charles Richard “Snook” Smith, age 91, of Rome, GA, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Smith was born in Calhoun, GA, on April 6, 1928, a son of the late Lawrence Barton Smith and Lois Eunice Woods Smith. He had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County the greater part of his life and was a 1948 graduate of Model High School. He had served in the United Sates Marine Corp Reserve. Prior to retirement, “Snook” was associated with General Electric of Rome for many years. He was a devout member of Shannon United Methodist Church and a member of the Rome Woodcarving Club. “Snook” loved camping and fishing and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He enjoyed watching old western television shows especially Gunsmoke. “Snook” was an humble man who was excellent at woodcarving, and he never thought of himself as the master artist he really was. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by two sisters, Sarah Thomas and Charlotte Carnes, and two brothers, Harrison Smith and Edgar Smith.

“Snook” is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Jo Gray Smith, who he married January 14, 1949; two daughters, Janet Smith (special friend, Dudley Rush), and Susan (Tommy) Stephens; two grandchildren, Richard J. “Richie” (Alice) Stephens and Lisa (Nathan) Faircloth; three great-grandchildren, Arielle Faircloth, Natalie Faircloth and Clara York. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Smith will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Ken Freshour and Richie Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery with Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor Guard of the American Legion conferring graveside rites.

“Snook” will remain at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 noon until the service hour.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home Wednesday by 1:30 p.m. and include Michael Carnes, Bruce Carnes, Dennis Thomas, Nathan Faircloth, Richard Stephens, Leroy Taylor, Tommy Stephens, Dudley Rush, Alan Byars and the Men’s Sunday School Class from Shannon United Methodist Church.

