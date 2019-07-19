Mr. Charles Edward Young, age 76, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at a local hospital.
Mr. Young was born on July 16, 1943, the son of late Willis Young and Mildred Ammonds Young. He was
a Boilermaker by trade. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother; Jerry Young, one sister;
Louise Kilgo.
Survivors include his wife; Darlene Young; children; Charles Young Jr., Scott Young, Ryan
Tippens, and Tammy Cochran; seven grandchildren also survive.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Parnick Jennings Sr. Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165 has
charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Charles Edward Young, age 76, of Rome
Mr. Charles Edward Young, age 76, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at a local hospital.