Mr. Charles Edward Young, age 76, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at a local hospital.

Mr. Young was born on July 16, 1943, the son of late Willis Young and Mildred Ammonds Young. He was

a Boilermaker by trade. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother; Jerry Young, one sister;

Louise Kilgo.

Survivors include his wife; Darlene Young; children; Charles Young Jr., Scott Young, Ryan

Tippens, and Tammy Cochran; seven grandchildren also survive.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Parnick Jennings Sr. Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165 has

charge of the arrangements.