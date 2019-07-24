Mr. Charles Bradford “Brad” Couey, age 84, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Couey was born in Floyd County, Georgia on May 15, 1935, son of the late Clinton Couey and the late Pearl Hattie Hart Couey. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Simpson Couey, and by a brother, Donald Couey. Mr. Couey worked for a number of years at Trend Mills and later owned and operated Shannon Market and Menlo Market. He was referred to as one of the best meat cutters in the area. Mr. Couey attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping. Mr. Couey loved softball and spent many years playing, coaching and as an umpire.

Survivors include his wife, Faye Hardy Couey, to whom he was married on May 17, 2002; a daughter, Debbie Hall (Greg), Rome; a step-son, Randy Stripling (Nicole), Florida; grandchildren, Rev. Eric Hall (Tracie) and Brittany Teems (Chad); five great grandchildren, Kenzie, Reagan, Caden, Mason and Easton; a sister, Barbara Mullinax (M.T.), Alabama; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with his grandson, the Rev. Eric Hall, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Michael Davenport officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 11am until 12:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 12:30pm and include: Greg Hall, Larry Joe Hardy, Chris Eads, James Floyd, Clark Roberson and Jerry Brownlow.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.