Mr. Charles Allen Burke, age 67, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Burke was born in Cartersville, Georgia on August 25, 1951, son of Barbara Louise Tillery Burke and the late John Henry Burke. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Karen Wynette Thomas Burke, and by an infant sister, Susan Elizabeth Burke. Mr. Burke was a graduate of Armuchee High School and was of the Baptist faith. He worked for several years for L & N Railroad as a Brakeman. He played wheelchair basketball with the Rolling Romans for several years. Mr. Burke also volunteered with the F.O.P. and the Shriners.

Survivors include two sons, Chris Burke, Calhoun, and Josh Burke, Lindale; a daughter, Julie Burke, Virginia; his mother, Barbara Burke, Rome; two sisters, Pat Cooper, Rome, and Charlotte Garlin, Adairsville; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 12 noon at Rome Memorial Park. The Rev. Clifford Free will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 10 until 11:30am.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.


